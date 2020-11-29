AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 200,731 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,731 shares during the period. PFSweb comprises about 2.2% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 9.95% of PFSweb worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

PFSweb stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,331. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $140.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.98 and a beta of 1.86.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $25,047.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,035.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,120.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162 shares of company stock valued at $190,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

