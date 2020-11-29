AWM Investment Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 3.56% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth about $229,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth about $247,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

NGS traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,807. The stock has a market cap of $154.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.15. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.