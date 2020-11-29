AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 555.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 478,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,157 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Neonode were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neonode stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,996. Neonode Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $87.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 177.29%.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

