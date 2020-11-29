AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $834,000 Holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 567.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intellicheck by 41.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 143,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,151. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

