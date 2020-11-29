AWM Investment Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164,038 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 1.00% of Magal Security Systems worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAGS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Magal Security Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

