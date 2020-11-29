AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 223,123 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,123 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.5% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 2.78% of Viemed Healthcare worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000.

Shares of NYSE VMD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 125,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,669. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million.

VMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton reissued an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

