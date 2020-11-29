Axa S.A. Buys 57,387 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $44,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $38,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $83.54.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

