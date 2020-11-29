Axa S.A. Decreases Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,233 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.23% of Teladoc Health worth $41,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $585,637.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,713.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.33.

Shares of TDOC opened at $196.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.