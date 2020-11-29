Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,134 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.28% of Aptiv worth $68,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 7.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 35.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aptiv by 39.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,632 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

