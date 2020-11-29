Axa S.A. Has $44.27 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $44,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $54,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $94.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.