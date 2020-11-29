Axa S.A. Has $63.13 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $63,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

