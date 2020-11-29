Axa S.A. Has $68.52 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.13% of Moody’s worth $68,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after buying an additional 154,131 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,504,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,995,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,777,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $277.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.37 and a 200-day moving average of $278.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

