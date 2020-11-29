Axa S.A. Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165,823 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $70,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ecolab by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,680,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 10.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $224.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of -60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,656. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

