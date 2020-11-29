Axa S.A. Purchases 13,500 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Axa S.A. increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.12% of Sempra Energy worth $41,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.76. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

