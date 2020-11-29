Axa S.A. Purchases 795,388 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 497.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 955,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,388 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.13% of Johnson Controls International worth $39,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

JCI opened at $45.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

