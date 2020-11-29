Axa S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 68,044 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of The TJX Companies worth $73,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $65.14. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.91, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,558. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

