Barings LLC Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,048 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

