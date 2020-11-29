Barings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,474 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $179.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.69. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $181.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

