Barings LLC Purchases 14,254 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Barings LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $262,033,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,602 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,871,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,726.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

