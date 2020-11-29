Barings LLC Sells 81,817 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,817 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 36.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after buying an additional 95,983 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 64.2% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

