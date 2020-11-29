Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (FRA:BAYN) Receives €71.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (FRA:BAYN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.19 ($83.75).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:BAYN traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €49.51 ($58.25). The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,289 shares. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($145.67). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €44.88 and its 200 day moving average is €55.84.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.