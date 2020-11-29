BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of BlackRock worth $67,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $715.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $718.85.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.58.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,719 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

