Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,918 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $42,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,007,077. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX opened at $33.60 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

