Botty Investors LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

