Botty Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $1,638,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 554,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,271,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 111,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Paychex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

