Botty Investors LLC Buys 462 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 82.6% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $275.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

