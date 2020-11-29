Botty Investors LLC Buys 765 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $138.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

