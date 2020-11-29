Botty Investors LLC Buys 905 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,167,103,000 after purchasing an additional 175,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $995,102,000 after purchasing an additional 129,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.73.

AVGO stock opened at $394.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $399.17. The firm has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,333 shares of company stock worth $194,253,291 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

