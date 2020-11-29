Botty Investors LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 148,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Target by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 170,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 117,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $179.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.69. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $181.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.