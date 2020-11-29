Botty Investors LLC Has $773,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,198,000 after buying an additional 5,633,544 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,244,000 after buying an additional 1,243,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,973,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,146,000 after buying an additional 1,174,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,519,000 after buying an additional 959,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,703,000 after buying an additional 852,555 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

