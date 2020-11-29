Botty Investors LLC Has $97.67 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Botty Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 31.2% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 253,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,333 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 90,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 118,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,787.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,657.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,525.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

