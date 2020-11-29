Botty Investors LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO opened at $40.37 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

