Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $359,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 85,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

