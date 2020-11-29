Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

NYSE:GES opened at $17.23 on Friday. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Guess”s revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 83,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Guess’ from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guess’ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Guess’ Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.