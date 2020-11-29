Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $454,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

NYSE:PM opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

