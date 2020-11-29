Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 269.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

MO opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

