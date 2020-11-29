Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,480 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 156.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $175.25 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.25 and its 200 day moving average is $146.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

