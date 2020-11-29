Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,890 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,632,000 after acquiring an additional 875,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after buying an additional 303,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,171,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $139.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

