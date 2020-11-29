Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 547.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,714 shares of company stock worth $99,541,458. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $277.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $791.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

