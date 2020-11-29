Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 63.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Truist raised their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.73.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $394.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $399.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli bought 101,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,333 shares of company stock valued at $194,253,291. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.