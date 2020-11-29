Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 55.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,584 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,965 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,769,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,779,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

MRK opened at $79.86 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.