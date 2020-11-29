Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.46 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $4,021,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average is $140.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

