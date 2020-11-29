Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,393 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,522 shares of company stock worth $11,362,483 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $147.13 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $265.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

