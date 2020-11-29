Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 20.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,119.24 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,152.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,155.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Atlantic Securities raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.65.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

