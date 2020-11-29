Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.13 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

