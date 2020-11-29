Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

NYSE:UNH opened at $337.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.11 and a 200 day moving average of $310.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

