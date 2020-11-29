CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Holdings Trimmed by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. CEVA accounts for 2.5% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 1.72% of CEVA worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after acquiring an additional 598,668 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 210,763 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 467.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 109,293 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CEVA by 899.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CEVA by 196.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

CEVA stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $39.58. 119,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,677. The stock has a market cap of $842.17 million, a PE ratio of 3,958.00 and a beta of 1.31. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

