Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 25,860 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,876,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $229,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 184,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 582,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,481,000 after purchasing an additional 290,720 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 471,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.26. 919,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,779. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,045.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,704 shares of company stock valued at $34,299,719. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

