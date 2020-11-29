Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 14,365 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises 2.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $327,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 153.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded up $8.98 on Friday, hitting $223.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,064. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.37. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

