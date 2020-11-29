Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,028,945 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. Smartsheet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $193,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $8,147,784.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,368,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,917,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,885,409.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,972,754. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

NYSE SMAR traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $57.05. 1,047,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,966. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

